Cleveland, OH

Browns may have to sacrifice draft pick or pay to trade Baker Mayfield?

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field with the team before the game between the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It was said shortly after the Cleveland Browns surprisingly acquired star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans last month that Cleveland may have to package a draft pick with signal-caller Baker Mayfield to get him off the books. He's owed $18.85M in fully guaranteed money for the 2022 season and clearly has no home in Northeast Ohio this spring.

That not only hasn't changed. It may be more true today than it was in late March.

With the NFL Draft set to begin Thursday evening, The Athletic's Zac Jackson named the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks as "the only potential suitors" for Mayfield ahead of the player-selection process. However, it's already been reported neither Carolina nor Seattle is rushing to the phone to call Cleveland about the 2018 first overall draft choice.

Additionally, Jackson notes that "there could be some newfound interest in Mayfield" after the first two days of the draft, but Jackson also added it's perhaps "likely that any team calling about Mayfield is going to ask the Browns to give up a pick."

While speaking with reporters late last week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry offered no timeline for when Mayfield may no longer be associated with the franchise. Berry remarked in March that the Browns "have the [cap] flexibility" to keep the 27-year-old on the roster for the foreseeable future, which suggested the club isn't interested in selling the former starter for pennies on the dollar.

"The Browns know they might have to play the long game with Mayfield, and it still seems likely that the Browns will have to pay a large portion of Mayfield’s salary or give up a draft pick to facilitate a trade," Jackson wrote for Tuesday's piece.

This offseason has shown things often change quickly in the NFL. With that said, there's no indication Cleveland is going to find a trade partner regarding Mayfield's services roughly 48 hours before the first pick of this year's draft is announced.

New report links Browns' Baker Mayfield with Seahawks

The harsh truth of the matter is that the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield are short on options regarding the 26-year-old's playing future after his current employer acquired star signal-caller Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a controversial trade last month. Multiple other clubs have already made moves...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: 'That’s a unique situation'

To the surprise of pretty much nobody who has followed the matter over the past month or so, former Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield did not report for the beginning of the team's voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday morning as he looks to be traded following the club's blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans for star signal-caller Deshaun Watson.
This Trade Between Packers and Seahawks Sends Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

DK Metcalf has been at the center of trade talks all off-season long. With Seattle in the middle of a likely rebuild, paying DK Metcalf top of market value wouldn’t make sense for them. Limiting as much future cap hits as possible are what teams who are currently rebuilding try to manage. What these teams also try to do is build up as much draft capital as possible. The Seahawks have already done that with Russell Wilson, however they could double down with DK Metcalf.
Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly improved their depth behind superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Chiefs have signed reserve quarterback Anthony Gordon ahead of the 2022 season. Gordon was a standout player for the Washington State Cougars during his time in Pullman. Through...
Mel Kiper Is Furious With The No. 1 Overall Pick Tonight

The Jacksonville Jaguars held the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Unlike last year when Trevor Lawrence was the obvious pick, there was no consensus No. 1 player in this year’s draft. Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the favorite early on, but that faded as the draft drew near.
Look: Jalen Hurts’ Reaction To Trade Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday night, acquiring star wideout A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Brown, who was set to enter the 2022 season on an expiring contract, has already agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension that includes $57 million guaranteed. Since...
Odell Beckham Jr. Hints At More Browns Drama To Be Revealed

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. left the Cleveland Browns to join the Los Angeles Rams. It turned out to be a good decision after winning Super Bowl LVI. However, his career took another twist after suffering an ACL injury. Beckham could have been the game’s MVP if not for that...
Photos: Meet The Mom Who Went Viral At The NFL Draft

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick. It wasn’t exactly a slam dunk, but he was viewed as the best overall prospect. Well, when the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the No. 1 overall pick, it wasn’t Hutchinson.
Matthew and Kelly Stafford Reveal Devastating Loss

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are mourning the loss of a family member. This week, Kelly went to Instagram to announce the death of their dog Marley. In the post, Kelly revealed that Marley "filled Matthew's side of the bed" when he first "left for the NFL." "Why is...
Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
Sean Payton Is Reportedly Closing In On New Job

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks set to have a new job for the 2022 NFL season. Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Payton is closing in on a deal with Fox Sports. He’s expected to be a studio analyst for the network. Marchand...
Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
Aaron Rodgers Comments On Packers Draft: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers shocked their fan base this Thursday night, using their first-round picks on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. The majority of the fan base wanted the Packers to draft a wide receiver. Aaron Rodgers, however, is content with the team’s draft strategy. While on The Pat...
Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
