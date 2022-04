GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University will hold its commencement ceremony for spring and summer graduates in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday, May 6, at 9 a.m. More than 4,600 graduates will be recognized during the ceremony, and both undergraduate and graduate students will enter the field together in a processional for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic.

