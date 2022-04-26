ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Amazon Just Dropped Major Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets Up to 50% Off

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time of year, a jean jacket is the ideal layering piece for spring weather. An all-time classic that becomes your new go-to, you can wear a denim jacket with just...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

13 Best Biker Shorts for Women to Shop on Amazon

It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples. But as temperatures begin to heat up, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) pant alternative to get us through the warmer spring and summer months. And thanks to Amazon, they can also be super budget-friendly, too.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

20 Chic Jewelry Gifts From Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale

If your mom, wife or mother figure appreciates a little bit of bling, look no further than Amazon's Mother's Day Jewelry Sale for your gift this year. A jewelry gift is always a thoughtful way to say, "I care about you." After opening that little box, anyone will feel automatically more beautiful and also special — and isn't that the whole goal of Mother's Day? So, if your mother figure is worthy of some sparkling finery this Mother's Day (and you know she is), don't miss out on the incredible jewelry pieces now on sale at Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Headphone Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner (it's happening in July!), but we've found several incredible pre-Prime Day deals on AirPods, Beats by Dre, Bose and a lot more. A great pair of headphones can make your workday or workout so much more enjoyable. As people begin commuting...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers
Mashed

What An 1894 Bottle Of Coca-Cola Containing Cocaine Looked Like

Many of today's Coca-Cola products contain caffeine. But another, much more potent stimulant was once on the list of ingredients: cocaine. The drug's inclusion in this popular product has been called back to the forefront thanks to billionaire Elon Musk, who, after purchasing Twitter, tweeted, "Next I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."
TWITTER
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Apparel
ETOnline.com

Shop These 15 Way Day Deals on Outdoor Furniture Before The Sale Ends Tonight

If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 Sale ends tonight! The major shopping event features hundreds of trending outdoor furniture pieces discounted up to 80% off.
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

The Best Wayfair Way Day 2022 Deals on Appliances: Washers, Blenders, Air Conditioners and More

Whether you need a new washing machine to keep your clothes fresh or a coffee maker for your early mornings, Way Day 2022 has officially arrived at Wayfair with thousands of major appliances starting at just $350 and small appliance deals up to 50% off. The two-day event is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and this is the perfect time for you to shop if you’re looking for new home essentials like refrigerators and washers without spending a fortune.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

With every new season, it's never a bad idea to sort through your clothes for a wardrobe update. It helps to take stock of what items you need to swap out in the coming months. With warmer weather and spring vacations on the way, there are several stylish Amazon dresses priced under $50 to shop right now.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon — Shop Her Picks

Among her already impressive list of accomplishments — including chef, entrepreneur, best-selling author and restauranteur, among many others — Ayesha Curry can now officially add Amazon influencer to her resume. The woman really does it all, folks!. ICYMI: Everyone's favorite foodie queen recently teamed up with Amazon to...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

Don’t Miss These Unbelievable Deals on Bedding and Mattresses at Wayfair’s Way Day Sale

Getting a restful night's sleep can be a struggle that's only made worse if you don't have a comfortable bed set up. While you've been busy updating your patio with some fresh outdoor furniture this season, it's time you give your bedroom a spring makeover as well. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 sale is happening now with tons of top-rated bedroom mainstays up to 70% off. On April 27 and 28 only, you can save hundreds on the best bedding, mattresses and other nighttime essentials from brands like Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Serta, and more at Wayfair.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

15 Mother's Day Gift Cards for Every Type of Mom

Finding last-minute Mother's Day gifts doesn't have to be difficult. E-gift cards are the perfect gift idea for any mom or mother figure in your life — it's simple, quick and it lets Mom get exactly what she wants. From designer lines like Kate Spade to internet-famous brands like...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy