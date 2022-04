It wasn’t an easy game for them, but the Golden State Warriors did what they needed to do on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors definitively held serve at home in the first two games, winning them by 16 and 20 points, respectively. While the Nuggets won Game 4 to avoid a sweep, there was very little reason to think that they’d have much of a chance in Game 5 with the series returning to California. Denver bucked that narrative, though, taking a 78-70 lead into the fourth quarter. But Golden State dominated the fourth quarter 32-20 to win Game 5 102-98, closing out the series in the process.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO