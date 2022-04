In the face of a deepening drought and ongoing water shortages, southern Californians will soon experience the most severe water restrictions ever applied in the region. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California voted unanimously on Tuesday to implement a new framework that would limit water use for about 6 million southern Californians. As of June 1, dozens of cities and districts will need to limit residents’ outdoor watering to once a week or reduce total water use below a certain target. Water providers must draft plans to police their customers and could face fines of up to $2,000 per acre-foot of water, about 325,850 gallons, in excess of monthly allocation limits.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO