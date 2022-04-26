ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx Councilmember Salamanca to introduce bill to require AED’s in NYPD vehicles, private schools

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. will introduce a bill on Thursday to City Council that would require lifesaving automatic external defibrillators to be equipped in all NYPD vehicles and private schools.

All New York City public schools are currently required to have the AED’s on hand, but this legislation will include private schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade, to be equipped as well.

Councilmember Salamanca says that police are already trained to perform CPR and are outfitted with Narcan for overdoses, and this legislation would only enhance their ability to save lives.

CBS New York

Woman brutally stabbed on the job at Bronx laundromat

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman multiple times while she was working at a laundromat in the Allerton section of the Bronx.Investigators say the horrific attack happened during an attempted robbery.Fellow employees told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday the woman is still hospitalized after having surgery for slashes across her face and body. They also said they are scared to come to work, fearful the suspect could come back.Surveillance shows an unidentified man with a garbage bag enter a laundromat on Boston Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Police say video shows him...
