Bronx Councilmember Salamanca to introduce bill to require AED’s in NYPD vehicles, private schools

Bronx Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. will introduce a bill on Thursday to City Council that would require lifesaving automatic external defibrillators to be equipped in all NYPD vehicles and private schools.

All New York City public schools are currently required to have the AED’s on hand, but this legislation will include private schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade, to be equipped as well.

Councilmember Salamanca says that police are already trained to perform CPR and are outfitted with Narcan for overdoses, and this legislation would only enhance their ability to save lives.