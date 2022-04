The Green Bay Packers finally drafted a wide receiver. It wasn't in the first round, but they moved up to the second pick of the second round to secure Christian Watson. From North Dakota State, Watson -- who is 6-foot-4 and 208 pounds -- rates in the 89th percentile in college dominator rating (44.0%), per PlayerProfiler, so while he never had more than 801 receiving yards in a season, he did well given the context of the offense he was in.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO