Illinois State

Illinois Senator Durbin addresses healthcare shortages

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Senator Dick Durbin met with the Illinois Health and Hospital Association on Tuesday to discuss healthcare shortages.

He got an update on how hospitals have been dealing with staffing issues while maintaining quality care. Illinois hospitals, nursing homes, physician groups and drug treatment centers have gotten more than $6.1 billion in federal funding for loss of revenue they experienced during COVID-19.

There is a bipartisan act going through Washington D.C. to provide temporary relief. It would allow doctors and nurses who have not yet been approved for a green card to work.

Comments / 17

Seriously 1234
3d ago

Wait a minute wasn’t he one that backed forcing healthcare workers to be vaccinated? Now wants to cry because we have a shortage……really.

Reply(3)
15
mizerbob
3d ago

The first and only thing that he backs first and above all others is himself. Wake up people.

Reply(2)
14
JDM
3d ago

A face only a Mother could love. This guy gives me the creeps, mostly due to his posturing, over-sincerity, minority pandering falseness. A true political animal, which is the worst insult I can think of.

Reply
3
