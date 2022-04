Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah is looking to give back to her hometown of Newark, N.J. by spearheading a housing development project, which will provide affordable housing and be the latest step in the city’s revitalization efforts. On Tuesday (April 26), the veteran actress and artist attended a groundbreaking ceremony at 650 Springfield Avenue, the site where the development, called RISE LIVING, will be located. The development will consist of 76 housing units, with 1900 square feet of floor space designated for use by nonprofit organizations. Latifah, who grew up in Newark prior to reaching fame, gave...

