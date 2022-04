To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday, April 19, he will revise Illinois’ executive order executive order lifting those requirements for the State of Illinois. As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.

