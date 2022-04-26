Santa Rosa police: Woman was attacked by brother-in-law in fatal stabbing

A residential neighborhood that wraps around a grassy city park in southwest Santa Rosa had returned to its usual quiet state Tuesday, a day after a fatal stabbing catapulted the subdivision into chaos.

The woman who was killed there Monday was identified as Kuljeet Kaur, 39, authorities said.

Her name was released Tuesday after an autopsy by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

The man suspected of killing her, 33-year-old Varinder Singh, was her brother-in-law, according to Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa police spokesman.

Singh was arrested Monday.

Singh and Kaur lived together at the home on West Creek Lane where the stabbing happened, Mahurin said.

The parade of police and firefighters that streamed into their neighborhood Monday afternoon was an unfamiliar sight for residents in the North Point Village, said Darrin Rogers, who has lived there for 13 years.

“We hardly ever have anything like this happen,” Rogers said. “We usually don’t even see police in this neighborhood.”

Police were dispatched to West Creek just before 3:30 p.m. Monday after several people from the neighborhood called 911, according to Mahurin.

The violence began with an argument that involved Singh and Kaur inside their home, according to Mahurin.

The details of the argument weren’t known to police on Tuesday, Mahurin said.

Singh began stabbing Kaur in the house and continued the attack as Kaur tried to escape, running from the house through the garage and then outside to the front of the residence, according to Mahurin.

Several neighbors told The Press Democrat they heard screams coming from the home before the violence spilled outside.

A woman who only gave her first name, Arvella, said she couldn’t hear the noise from inside her home two blocks down, but a neighbor who was out on his balcony told her the screaming was “blood-curdling.”

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood usually,” Arvella said.

A group of people standing in the doorway of the home where the attack happened declined to speak Tuesday with a reporter.

Witnesses to Monday’s attack told investigators that Singh had driven off in his gray BMW sedan, which set off a search that involved multiple Sonoma County law enforcement agencies, according to Santa Rosa police.

Singh was taken into custody near the Raley’s supermarket in northern Rohnert Park, where police found him in his car about 45 minutes after the stabbing.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon.

He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Singh had no criminal history in Sonoma County, according to Mahurin.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.