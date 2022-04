It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool are engaged in talks with Jurgen Klopp to extend their manager's spell beyond 2024, sources close to the club have confirmed to CBS Sports, and there is understood to be optimism that they will be swiftly concluded in a new deal for the German. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO