A DoorDash driver threatened to shoot a woman in the face after she canceled her delivery, according to an incident report from a Georgia police department. The woman told police that she had tried to order pizza from Pizza Hut on the night of April 20. But she soon got an alert that said her order would be delivered by DoorDash, an online food ordering and delivery platform, according to the report from police in Kennesaw, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

