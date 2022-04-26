These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

MarketWatch/Getty Images

Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks.

Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

The trading action for the indexes took a turn for the worse ahead of a slew of earnings announcements for major tech companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.95%

fell 809 points (or 2.4%) on Tuesday to close at 33,240 points. The Dow has now declined 8.5% for 2022 and 10% from its intraday high set on Jan. 5. (All price changes in this article exclude dividends.)

The benchmark S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+0.98%

was down 2.8% for the session. It has fallen 12.4% year-to-date and 13.4% from its intraday high on Jan. 4.

The worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 was Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+3.37%

, which sank 12.2%. Shares of Tesla have now declined 17.1% in 2022 and are down 29.5% from their intraday high on Nov. 4. Tuesday’s decline followed an agreement on April 25 for Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-2.19%

to be acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion in cash.

The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP,

+0.78%

dropped 4% and is now down 20.2% for 2022 and 23% from its intraday high, which was set on Nov. 22.

The Nasdaq-100 Index

slipped 3.9%. It has fallen 20.3% this year and is down 22.4% from its intraday high on Nov. 22. (The Nasaq-100 is made up of the largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite Index. It is therefore heavily weighted toward technology stocks. It is tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust

. )

Tech stocks suffer biggest declines

Combining the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 and removing duplicates produces a list of 519 stocks and American depositary receipts listed on U.S. exchanges.

Among these 519 stocks, 21 have fallen 50% or more from their 52-week intraday highs:

Company Ticker Decline from 52-week high Date of 52-week intraday high Price change – April 26 Price change – 2022 Price change – 2021

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A FB -52.9% 09/01/2021 -3.2% -46.2% 23.1%

Source: FactSet

Click on the tickers for more about each company.

