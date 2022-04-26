ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 21 large-cap stocks have now crashed at least 50%

By Philip van Doorn
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
MarketWatch/Getty Images

Stocks soured on April 26, with major declines for broad indexes that underlined what a difficult year it has been, so far, for technology stocks.

Below is a list of 21 large-cap stocks that have dropped at least 50% from their 52-week highs.

The trading action for the indexes took a turn for the worse ahead of a slew of earnings announcements for major tech companies.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average
  • DJIA,
  • +0.95%
  • fell 809 points (or 2.4%) on Tuesday to close at 33,240 points. The Dow has now declined 8.5% for 2022 and 10% from its intraday high set on Jan. 5. (All price changes in this article exclude dividends.)
  • The benchmark S&P 500 Index
  • SPX,
  • +0.98%
  • was down 2.8% for the session. It has fallen 12.4% year-to-date and 13.4% from its intraday high on Jan. 4.
  • The worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 was Tesla Inc.
  • TSLA,
  • +3.37%
  • , which sank 12.2%. Shares of Tesla have now declined 17.1% in 2022 and are down 29.5% from their intraday high on Nov. 4. Tuesday’s decline followed an agreement on April 25 for Twitter Inc.
  • TWTR,
  • -2.19%
  • to be acquired by Tesla CEO Elon Musk for $44 billion in cash.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index
  • COMP,
  • +0.78%
  • dropped 4% and is now down 20.2% for 2022 and 23% from its intraday high, which was set on Nov. 22.
  • The Nasdaq-100 Index
  • slipped 3.9%. It has fallen 20.3% this year and is down 22.4% from its intraday high on Nov. 22. (The Nasaq-100 is made up of the largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite Index. It is therefore heavily weighted toward technology stocks. It is tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust
  • . )

Tech stocks suffer biggest declines

Combining the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 and removing duplicates produces a list of 519 stocks and American depositary receipts listed on U.S. exchanges.

Among these 519 stocks, 21 have fallen 50% or more from their 52-week intraday highs:

Company Ticker Decline from 52-week high Date of 52-week intraday high Price change – April 26 Price change – 2022 Price change – 2021

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A FB -52.9% 09/01/2021 -3.2% -46.2% 23.1%

Source: FactSet

Click on the tickers for more about each company.

You should also read Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

Don’t miss: Dividend Aristocrat stocks can help you keep ahead of inflation. These 15 take top prizes for raising payouts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Large Cap Stocks#Stock#Price Index
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

