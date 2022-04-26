Temporary lane closures coming on West Avenue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Starting Wednesday morning, there will be two temporary lane closures starting on West Avenue.

The southbound right lanes will close near the intersections with Vine as well as Division Streets.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews completing the repairs.

The closure is expected to last until May 2nd.

