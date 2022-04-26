ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Temporary lane closures coming on West Avenue in La Crosse

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Starting Wednesday morning, there will be two temporary lane closures starting on West Avenue.

The southbound right lanes will close near the intersections with Vine as well as Division Streets.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for crews completing the repairs.

The closure is expected to last until May 2nd.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

