ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushing, OK

API data shows U.S. crude-oil inventories up 4.78 million barrels: source

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0fL4OazK00

The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 4.78 million barrels last week, according to a source, who cited the data. The trade group also saw a 1.14 million barrel rise in supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery hub for New York Mercantile Exchange futures. U.S. gasoline supplies, meanwhile, were seen down 3.91 million, according to the source, while distillates were up 431,000 barrels. Official inventories data from the Energy Information Administration is due Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast the EIA data to show crude inventories up by 600,000 barrels, while gasoline supplies were seen up 100,000 barrels and distillate stocks down 100,000 barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery

CL00,

+0.16%

CL.1,

+0.16%

CLM22,

+0.16%

was at $101.71 a barrel in electronic trade, up a penny from its settlement Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cushing, OK
City
Rose, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Api#West Texas Intermediate#The Wall Street Journal#Eia#Cl00
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

134K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy