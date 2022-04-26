ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake City, MD

Chesapeake City kicks off Little League with rousing ceremony

By By Cody Futrell
Cecil Whig
 3 days ago

CHESAPEAKE CITY — Smiles, strikes and the occasional hot dog or two.

It was all par for the course Saturday in Chesapeake City as the Little League fields were abound with the sounds of summer.

After having to delay the opening ceremonies due to weather, the Chesapeake City Little League teams got to parade through the complex to get the community excited about another spring and summer at the ballpark.

“We are very excited,” CC Little League Director Larry Crouse said “I love the kids and we have a great bunch this year who really want to play. It is a good bunch and we have some good volunteers that help out.”

Crouse has been the director for 43 years back when and group of local men led by Crouse, Jack Ritter and Ron Rineer came together to develop the Little League facility.

“I would not be able to do this without my wife and daughter who have been behind me ever since,” Crouse said as he keeps. “We came together to build this facilty and nobody has ever done anything with it other than us. I just feel like its a part of me.”

