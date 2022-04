Elyria residents soon will get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Chestnut Commons Drive, as the project is complete. The store will celebrate its re-grand opening from 9-11 a.m., April 29, with a ceremony that will include a presentation of local grants to support the Elyria police and fire departments, according to a news release from Walmart.

