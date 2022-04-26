ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Libya's Parliament-backed PM says he discussed efforts to hold elections with U.S. officials

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36S2Wv_0fL4Nbpq00

(Reuters) - Libya’s Parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, discussed with U.S. senior officials efforts to hold timely and transparent elections and to ‮”‬establish economic and political security,” he said in a tweet early on Wednesday.

The eastern-based parliament appointed Bashagha in March, but the sitting prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, refused to cede power leading to a prolonged standoff between the two rival governments.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Swedish PM rejects referendum on possible NATO membership

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's government does not plan to hold a referendum if its parliament decides to proceed with an application for NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and Finland to review long held beliefs that military...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fathi Bashagha
Reuters

Lifting Russia sanctions part of peace talks, Lavrov says

April 30 (Reuters) - Lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is part of peace negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine, which are "difficult" but continue daily, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in remarks published early on Saturday. Kyiv warned on Friday that talks on ending Russia's invasion, now in its third...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Parliament#With U#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy