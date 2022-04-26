ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Brooklyn Resident, 20, Captured, Charged In Meadowlands Mall Shooting

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

New Jersey State Police seized a 20-year-old Brooklyn resident who they said shot a man during a robbery attempt at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford earlier this month.

The NYPD and members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force helped detectives from the New Jersey State Police Troop “B” Criminal Investigation Office and the NJSP Fugitive Unit capture Anwar Stuart at his home on Monday, April 25, authorities said.

Stuart is charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the April 7 shooting at the mall in the Meadowlands.

He remained held at Rikers Island Jail pending extradition to New Jersey, where he’ll be tried by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Chaos erupted after shoppers heard shots and saw the bleeding victim, witnesses said.

He was conscious when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being shot twice in the chest in the mall parking lot, sources with knowledge of the shooting told Daily Voice.

The victim underwent emergency surgery and remains in serious condition at the hospital, they said.

The mall, meanwhile, remained locked down as tactical teams cleared it store by store and room by room -- including a storage room where 100 or so people had sheltered themselves with an off-duty police officer.

Troopers escorted patrons and employees out.

State Police sent their SWAT team along with troopers. Joining them and East Rutherford police was a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and members of other area law enforcement agencies.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
East Rutherford, NJ
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
East Rutherford, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Old Brooklyn#Dream Mall#The Mall#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Resident#American#Njsp#State Police#Swat
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy