Norfolk, VA

Shelter Pet Week with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

By Coast Live
WTKR
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Lexi Boyd from Norfolk SPCA...

WTKR

Zyrtec's ReLEAF Project on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ZYRTEC® and American Forests, the national nonprofit dedicated to conservation, along with actress and climate advocate Brooklyn Decker have teamed up to launch the ZYRTEC® ReLEAF Project, a tree-planting initiative to help foster a better, healthier planet for all. Presented by Zyrtec. Visit zyrtec.com...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

Wedding Planning Tips with "Shutterfly" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – This year, nearly two and a half million couples are expected to tie the knot in the United States, a record number fueled by the pandemic. Wedding expert Claire Roche chats with Coast Live to discuss the latest wedding trends, and what to expect when planning a wedding this year.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTKR

Dominion Energy Teaches the Importance of Trees on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since 2007, Dominion Energy has been teaching local students about the importance of trees and pollinators through "Project Plant It.” Shai West and Paula Miller stop by Coast Live to talk about why this kind of education is so important and demonstrate one of the skills students can learn through the program.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

Mike Gombas Jr. Performs on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer/Songwriter Mike Gombas Jr. performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!. Catch Mike Gombas Jr. Saturday, April 30 at Oozlefinch Brewery in Hampton starting at 6 p.m., and May 14 at the Vibe Stage in Virginia Beach as part of the "Art and Eco" market, starting at 9 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

VB business giving away $5K in gas, free barbecue Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Malbon Bros Corner Mart BBQ & Catering is giving away $5,000 in free gas on Thursday, along with free barbecue, Patriotic Festival tickets and more. The promotion is going from 3 p.m. until supplies run out at the restaurant and gas station at 1896 General Booth Blvd. They’re also giving […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Busch Gardens closes Da Vinci’s Cradle

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime staple of Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closing for good. The ride that has been part of the park’s Italy section since 1983 is now closed. A park spokesperson confirmed the news to 10 On Your Side. “It’s always fun to open a new ride, but sometimes we have to say […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

