Shelter Pet Week with Norfolk SPCA on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 2021. After taking in about 20 cats and kittens from a home slated for demolition, a rescue organization in Virginia Beach is asking for help. Lil Roar Cat Rescue, a nonprofit, said volunteers were doing...
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - While health leaders have pushed for Virginians to stay up to date on their vaccines during the pandemic, local animal shelters are reminding pet owners to do the same for their furry family members. On Wednesday, the Chickahominy Health District pushed out an alert to...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - ZYRTEC® and American Forests, the national nonprofit dedicated to conservation, along with actress and climate advocate Brooklyn Decker have teamed up to launch the ZYRTEC® ReLEAF Project, a tree-planting initiative to help foster a better, healthier planet for all. Presented by Zyrtec. Visit zyrtec.com...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Do you have anything more pleasing than a plate of scrumptious fried chicken? If not, you have to grab one now. But from where in Virginia Beach, Virginia? Let’s see:
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened in the area of the city that's across the road from Norfolk Botanical Garden on Thursday. Norfolk emergency dispatchers said the first calls about a shooting came in at 1:24 p.m. in the 2100...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – This year, nearly two and a half million couples are expected to tie the knot in the United States, a record number fueled by the pandemic. Wedding expert Claire Roche chats with Coast Live to discuss the latest wedding trends, and what to expect when planning a wedding this year.
HAMPTON, Va. — Beyond the hustle and bustle of a regular work week, nothing compares to what April and Mike Jernigan are expecting this Saturday. “Last time we did this event, we had 1,000-plus people show up. Probably expecting triple that," April Jernigan laughed. Virginia lawmakers approved the legal...
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since 2007, Dominion Energy has been teaching local students about the importance of trees and pollinators through "Project Plant It.” Shai West and Paula Miller stop by Coast Live to talk about why this kind of education is so important and demonstrate one of the skills students can learn through the program.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer/Songwriter Mike Gombas Jr. performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!. Catch Mike Gombas Jr. Saturday, April 30 at Oozlefinch Brewery in Hampton starting at 6 p.m., and May 14 at the Vibe Stage in Virginia Beach as part of the "Art and Eco" market, starting at 9 a.m.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Malbon Bros Corner Mart BBQ & Catering is giving away $5,000 in free gas on Thursday, along with free barbecue, Patriotic Festival tickets and more. The promotion is going from 3 p.m. until supplies run out at the restaurant and gas station at 1896 General Booth Blvd. They’re also giving […]
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime staple of Busch Gardens Williamsburg is closing for good. The ride that has been part of the park’s Italy section since 1983 is now closed. A park spokesperson confirmed the news to 10 On Your Side. “It’s always fun to open a new ride, but sometimes we have to say […]
Comments / 0