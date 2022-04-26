ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah County Sheriff: Boy, 17, arrested for kidnapping girl, 12

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTAH COUNTY, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County Sheriff’s lieutenant who saw a car parked badly with its lights on behind a closed business Tuesday brought an end to what officials say was a child kidnapping. The officer was driving north on Main Street...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Grand County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing at least 3 weeks

MOAB, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a month. Family members say Jamey Holyoak has not been seen for about three to four weeks, the sheriff’s office stated Thursday on its Facebook page.
MOAB, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Dammeron Valley man found deceased

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Dammeron Valley man who had been missing since Friday has been found deceased. Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 28-year-old Tanner Marvel on Tuesday. Sgt. Joel Hafoka, WCSO, confirmed that Marvel’s white pickup was found a...
DAMMERON VALLEY, UT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
WHIO Dayton

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.
ALABAMA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Crews rescue seriously injured driver in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Kaysville Fire Department responded before dawn Thursday to a single-car rollover that left the driver trapped. “This morning at 5:37 Davis County 911 took a report of a single-vehicle rollover that occurred on I-15 but ended on 200 North in Kaysville,” a statement from the department says.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

4 in custody following police pursuit in Davis, Weber counties

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people are in custody following a police pursuit that started in Davis County and ended when the stolen vehicle crashed in Weber County early Thursday morning, police said. Three juveniles and an adult were traveling north on Interstate 15...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fugitive wanted in connection with Colorado homicide arrested in Vernal

VERNAL, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here arrested a fugitive from Colorado Friday wanted in connection with a homicide. Stanley Lucero, 21, was taken into custody on a $500,000 warrant for his arrest in connection to a Grand Junction, Colorado homicide. Lucero is being held in...
VERNAL, UT

