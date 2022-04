Two local restaurants have reached the final four in the annual New York Beef Council’s best-burger contest. The Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton and Ale ‘n Angus in Syracuse will join Ben’s Fresh of Port Jervis and Illusive Restaurant and Bar of Rensselaer in the final cookoff at 1 p.m. on May 9 at Onondaga County Community College. A panel of judges will select the winner.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO