CHICAGO (CBS)-- Applications are open for a new city program meant to bring relief to Chicago families hit hardest through the pandemic. It's one part of Chicago's recovery plan to help communities bounce back.The city's so-called "Chicago Resilient Communities" pilot program will offer $500 monthly payments to roughly 5,000 low-income families for one year.The City Council approved the $31.5 million guaranteed basic income program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022. It is being funded from the nearly $2 billion in federal COVID relief funding the city received.Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said there...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO