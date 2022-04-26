ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

State Board of Education takes DeKalb to task for poor condition of Druid Hills High School

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MirJw_0fL44rD200

Leaders from the State Board of Education took a tour of Druid Hills High School after students made a video showing things like exposed wires and leaking sewage.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to the student body vice president Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 has reported over the last few weeks how students are taking matters into their own hands asking for renovations.

They said they are glad the State Board of Education is involved because it is making DeKalb County School Board members do more than make promises.

Druid Hills High School Class Vice President Darion Frazier said his school had been falling apart way before he started attending, and if students didn’t speak up it would continue to deteriorate.

“It should’ve never come to this point,” he said. “We’re not waiting for the leaders of DeKalb County to make the correct decision. We’re advocating it for ourselves.”

Frazier wasn’t directly involved in the video his fellow classmates made a few weeks ago, but he is part of the mission to get action and was in the meeting with District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris last week when she said Druid Hills will eventually get repaired.

He read a letter State Superintendent Richard Woods wrote to the district that said he’s proud of students, but adults should’ve handled this before students made the video.

“I’m glad that he’s pressuring the board, our school board, to make the right decision that they should’ve made months ago,” Frazier said.

Woods also said DeKalb can’t use the excuse of not having the money after they received nearly $500 million in COVID-19 relief funds they haven’t spent yet.

Woods wrote, “In reality, there has been a lack of leadership, responsibility, and urgency regarding this core responsibility of DeKalb County schools; providing safe & fully functioning facilities.”

“The board really thought that they were going to get away with this, and we didn’t allow it,” Frazier said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In a meeting Tuesday night the Dekalb County Board of Education voted to fire Watson-Harris.

Board members voted to name Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as the interim superintendent.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Educators react to newly signed school measures in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new laws in effect in Georgia impacting your child’s education. Governor Brian Kemp signed a series of bills Thursday. One of the most talked-about, House Bill 1178, is known as the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights.’ It states parents have the right to know and direct what their child is taught at school.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Druid Hills, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Druid Hills High School#Highschool#Channel 2#Wsb Tv News
CBS 46

Henry Co. family overwhelmed with hundreds in summer school fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Morris Brown College officially regains full accreditation after nearly 20 years

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Morris Brown College has regained full accreditation after nearly 20 years. The historically Black college in downtown Atlanta was granted full accreditation in a unanimous vote from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools Tuesday afternoon. Morris Brown’s President Dr. Kevin James says the school is the only college in the country to regain full accreditation and funding after 20 years without it. The re-accreditation will mean students can attend Morris Brown College, receive federal funding and graduate with accredited degrees.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy