MAX, N.D. (KMOT) – The power outages continue to cause major issues for small towns and farmers around Minot. The broken poles have cut off the Samson’s farm from power, and for a time, even rural water. Travis and his father Sam Samson said they’d normally be out in the fields by now, but instead, they’re battling ice and power outages.

MAX, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO