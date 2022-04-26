ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited after TSA finds firearm in his bag, authorities confirm

By Watch
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) – Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, authorities confirm. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms on Tuesday, April 26, officers assigned to the airport division received notification from the TSA that a firearm had been located in a bag...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Madison, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Police#Wlos#News 13#Checkpoint#The Cmpd Airport Division
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATU.com

Police officer, thinking he's responding to overdose, delivers premature baby

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island police officer is being hailed a hero after he helped deliver a premature baby. In the early morning hours of March 25, the Woonsocket Police Department said a woman called 911 after getting a concerning call from her sister. The caller told police her sister had a history of drug use and was possibly overdosing.
WOONSOCKET, RI
KATU.com

Bend Police looking for owner of hunting, camping gear possibly stolen from South Coast

BEND, Ore. - 27-year-old Ryan Melton, whose last known residence was North Bend, was arrested Thursday in Bend for Criminal Trespass after he was found sleeping in a garage. At the time of his arrest, Melton was in possession of $3,000 to $5,000 of high-end pieces of hunting and camping gear and equipment. Some of the items were new in packaging or had original tags attached.
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Car gun thefts increase, Portland police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police call it a concerning trend. "Right now, our city is grappling with the issue of stolen vehicles, but in recent days, officers have come to me with another trend that’s very concerning: an increase in reports of stolen vehicles and stolen guns," said Lt. Nathan Sheppard.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy