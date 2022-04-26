ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Kill Order Issued For Smallmouth Bass In Upper Yellowstone River

By Zach Spadt
107.9 Jack FM
107.9 Jack FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wildlife managers in Montana have issued a kill order for smallmouth bass caught in the upper Yellowstone River. The order comes in the wake of the nonnative species being caught in the Gardner River at its confluence with the Yellowstone just...

jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
107.9 Jack FM

10 Rules Wyoming Drivers Refuse to Follow

Before getting into this very controversial topic, I plead my case with “It takes one to know one”. I myself am a very skilled driver, but I do not always handle rules the best. I love Casper and its people, so I hope that you can take this in good humor. I myself am guilty of these, and I’ve seen many other people in the same boat... err uh … Car as me. Honestly, we all break the law a little sometimes. Sometimes we find ourselves in a rush, and our feet become just a bit heavier than we intend them to be. Other times you just feel safer making more space from the people either behind or Infront of you. My point is stuff happens, we all know that breaking the law is bad, but as humans we do mess up.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Southeast Wyoming Bracing for Winter Storm, More Wind

While southeast Wyoming residents can expect almost summer-like weather on Friday, things will take a turn for the worse starting Friday evening and into the weekend. Winter storm warnings and watches as well as high wind warnings have been posted for much of the area. Travel in some areas could be dicey on Saturday. with blowing snow, poor visibility, and less than ideal road conditions.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming Mountain Sheep Make The Best Of A Spring Snow Storm

One of our favorite wildlife photographer's has captured another great moment in the Wyoming backcountry. Ariel Celeste, who lives off the grid in the northwestern part of Wyoming, has the ability and talent to capture animals in their natural habitat without interfering. Recently during a snow storm she caught a fairly large herd of bighorn sheep searching for food and climbing around on the mountains.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Smallmouth Bass#Smallmouths#Fwp#Montana State University#K2 Radio News
107.9 Jack FM

WATCH: Epic Black Bear Battle Now Going VIRAL

What you are witnessing here, is an ass-kicking. One of the two bears clearly gets the upper hand and the other, on the bottom, spends the entire fight trying to defend himself. BJ and Micah Campbell had ringside seats to a tussle between two large black bears near Ely's Mill...
GATLINBURG, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
107.9 Jack FM

How Hard Is It To Hunt The Hard To Find Morel Mushrooms Wyoming?

Springtime brings opportunities you can't find any other time of the year, hunting Morel Mushrooms. Searching for this delicacy may not be on your radar, but it should be. You may not hear much about this delicious fungi in Wyoming. The reasoning behind that is pretty simple, it's like fight club, you don't talk about them. The first rule of finding morel mushrooms in Wyoming is, you don't talk about finding morel mushrooms.
WYOMING STATE
107.9 Jack FM

Wyoming’s Best Doughnuts Are Found In The Middle of Nowhere

To be honest, I haven't tried all the doughnuts that are in the great state of Wyoming. I probably haven't had all the doughnuts in Casper. I know Sherrie's place has some good ones every Thursday. Grant Street Grocery is known to make some fancy treats on the weekends. However, the best doughnut I've had in the state was made by the Amish.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy