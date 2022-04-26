19 Extremely Relatable BTS Lyrics That Are Guaranteed To Make You Feel Seen And Understood

American Idol fan favorite Grace Kinstler has finally released her new song “Breaking Myself.” The track embodies the singers emotional journey following her father’s 2020 passing. Fans are hoping she brings this song to the American Idol stage for her upcoming appearance. Grace Kinstler Releases Her First...
Sharon Osbourne is opening up about how a "horrendous" facelift she underwent last fall didn't exactly leave her feeling refreshed. The former The Talk host, 69, revealed the procedure that even had husband Ozzy Osbourne concerned in a new interview with London's The Sunday Times published Saturday, April 23. "I...
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. In 2017, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made out and went Instagram official at Coachella, sharing photos together at the festival. In 2022, The Weeknd performed there and got social media attention for swapping his “Selena” lyric in “Party Monster” with a reference to Brazilian singer Anitta instead.
On Friday night, Harry Styles headlined Coachella again following his debut performance last weekend. During his second set at the festival, Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest for a joint cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive” and the One Direction single “What Makes You Beautiful.” The two walked out in matching faux-fur coats. Watch those moments below, and follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2022.
Harry Styles has discussed his sexuality in a new interview, saying it’s “outdated” to have to put a label on it. Styles’ sexuality has been a big talking point for fans, and around the release of his self-titled debut album in 2017, he somewhat evasively addressed the rumours for the first time, saying he “never felt the need” to label his sexuality.
Justin Bieber has dropped a music video for the new song ‘I Feel Funny’ – which doubles as a teaser for a different single featuring Don Toliver. The short track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on Wednesday (April 27). The video, directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett on his phone, sees Bieber wearing an orange ski mask and playfully dancing around the set of a different music video. Don Toliver also makes a cameo.
Sir Mick Jagger admitted that The Rolling Stones “provoked” many people when asked about the decision to axe their hit 1970s song “Brown Sugar” from their setlist.Last year, Jagger and his band member Keith Richards told fans that they won’t be playing “Brown Sugar” on tour anymore.Concerns had been raised about the 50-year-old song’s reference to the “horrors of slavery” and other controversial topics.During a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, Jagger admitted that The Rolling Stones were good at causing “shock and awe” before, but he accepts that things needed to “change”.“The early days were the days...
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Lady Gaga is ready to make fans dance and sing to the songs of her highly-anticipated "Chromatica Ball Tour," and it's projected to be one of the hottest shows this summer!. The singer is near the end of her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada, and it appears that she's going to wear her dance shoes again to start rehearsing for her tour.
Lee Su Jeong formally continued her career after the disbandment of her girl group, Lovelyz. Last year, Lovelyz’s agency, Woollim Entertainment, released a statement confirming the girl group’s split ahead of the expiration of the members’ contracts on November 16. Seven members – Yoo Ji Ae, Ryu Soo Jung, JIN, Kei, Jeong Yein, Lee Mijoo, and Seo Ji Soo – decided to leave the company for good.
Psy has announced that his brand-new lead single ‘That That’ off his upcoming full-length album ‘Psy 9th’, will also feature vocals on top of production by BTS’ rapper Suga. Earlier today (April 27), Psy released the full track list for his forthcoming record, along with...
All BTS members are expected to serve in the South Korean army, the country's ambassador to the U.K. said this weekend, as tensions between South Korea and North Korea rise again. South Korean men are required to serve in the army for at least 18 months between 18 and 28. South Korea's national assembly passed a BTS Law that allows the group to postpone their military service until they turn 30, but time is beginning to run out as the band's oldest member, Kim Seok-Jin, turns 30 in December.
That MONSTA X’s new mini-album focuses in on love will hardly be a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention to the group. The Starship Entertainment six-piece (leader Shownu is currently absent from promotions while he completes his military service) have made sexy, sultry musings on love and romance a big part of their brand. It doesn’t take much digging into their back catalogue to pull up tracks – or even whole albums – centred on those themes, like 2020 English-language album ‘All About Luv’, or right at the start of their journey in debut single ‘Trespass’, which positions them as bad boy heart stealers about to capture your affections.
