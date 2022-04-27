ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Valley City Flood Meeting Update

By Steve Urness
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The city of Valley City is fighting a flood. The clay levees are completed, and contingency plans are in place for the rainbow and hospital bridges if needed. The Sheyenne River in...

KNOX News Radio

Flooding impacts GF / EGF and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Red River flooding moves north

The Red River in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks has been slowly falling after hitting 45.82 feet early Wednesday – nearly 18 feet over flood stage. As the water moves north Walsh County officials are bracing for additional flooding on top of the overland flooding caused by heavy rains last weekend.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Flood threat continues in northern RRV

The Red River in Grand Forks / East Grand Forks is expected to crest this week. The river jumped its banks of 28 feet Saturday morning and has been on a steady climb ever since. Greg Gust of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks says the water won’t disappear...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
CROOKSTON, MN
Government
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Extensive power outages remain in the wake of a second winter storm

Here’s an update on power outages in the region and when utilities expect power to be restored: Montana-Dakota Utilities: About 1,800 outages are still being reported on the MDU Outage Map web page. Virtually all affected communities are in northwestern North Dakota, in communities around and including Williston, Carson, Stanley, New Salem, Sentinel Butte, Crosby […]
MONTANA STATE
WJON

Updated North Dakota Snow Fall Totals for this Week

BISMARCK - After three days of heavy snow and strong winds in North Dakota there are some eye-popping totals around that state. The National Weather Service in Bismarck says three feet of snow fell in Minot. Other snow totals:. Glenburn - 30.5" Dickinson - 29.2" Norwich - 28" Lansford -...
BISMARCK, ND
WJON

North Dakota Bracing for Another Major Winter Storm

BISMARCK -- Residents in Minot and other North Dakota communities have just dug out from the last major winter storm from April 12th through the 14th that dumped as much as 36 inches of snow on them, and now here comes another storm. The National Weather Service has issued a...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Closed Roads in North Dakota

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 4/24 7:54 p.m. – All roads are open in North Dakota according to the NDDOT Roads Map. The North Dakota Department of Transportation has released a list of all the roads that are currently closed in the state due to the extreme weather. They have also begun to release information […]
Hot 97-5

Rain Total Upped And You Wouldn’t Believe How Much For Bismarck

You better make sure your drain spouts are all on correctly and that your sub-pump is set to go. We are expecting some very heavy rain over the next three days that could give us over TWO inches of rain and maybe even some wet snow on the back end of this storm on Sunday. That snow could accumulate a little bit in western North Dakota. We would likely see very little accumulation of snow in Bismarck Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9:30 4/23: According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. They will continue working in the Beach/Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out. As of 10:30 p.m., near 6,000 customers are without power across west and northwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND

