Paynesville Student is FFA Star in AgriBusiness
PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville student is Minnesota's Star in Agribusiness. William Bugbee was named the Minnesota Star in Agribusiness Monday night at the state...minnesotasnewcountry.com
