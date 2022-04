At the end of the 4-2 home defeat to Arsenal, our third horrendous home defeat in a row, César Azpilicueta was spotted by the TV cameras walking up to a fan in the stands and having a clearly rather unfriendly exchange. It was just words, nothing more, but it was still not a great look and only added to the frustrations — both collective and personal — with Azpi getting whistled for a foul in the area as time wound down after Bukayo Saka conned the referee (and VAR) with one of the oldest tricks in the book, grabbing the defender’s arm and falling down.

