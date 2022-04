On April 22, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District. Put that way, it sounds rather routine, but it isn't. DeSantis called a special session of the legislature just to get this done. The only thing routine about it is that it's an example of Rule No. 1 in Florida politics since 2018: Don't publicly disagree with Ron DeSantis, or he'll throw a tantrum and try to punish you.

