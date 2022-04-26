Donations keep piling up during Stuff the Stroller’s third week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber was live at the Hy-Vee location on Sergeant Road Tuesday to raise awareness for the 8th Annual Stuff the Stroller campaign.

The campaign is a joint effort between KCAU 9, Siouxland OBGYN, Prairie Pediatrics and the Crittenton Center. The drive began April 11 and ends May 6.

Sophie joined us live from the Hy-Vee location located at 4500 Sergeant Road here in Sioux City where she was joined by the Siouxland OBGYN’s Melisa Schager.

As donations continue to pile up thanks to the gracious donations of Hy-Vee shoppers, Sophie and Melisa discussed the impact that these donations can have on local families.

“It’s so important because families are struggling right now with the economy right now. New moms and families go through a lot already and a lot of additional expenses. The Crittenton Center is here in the community to take that burden away and we’re here to help support them through that venture,” said Schager.

A variety of items are needed such as diapers, formula, and baby wipes but donations don’t have to be limited to just that. Donations can also include money donations and homemade crafted items as well.

“So, we’ve had someone knitting blankets. Everyone likes a nice knitted blanket. We’ve gotten headbands, little bibs, apparel for babies. Just a few different things they have to offer. Hy-Vee’s great, they’ve got a lot of good things here so you’re welcome to come in and bring in the donations here or you can stop at Prairie Pediatrics, who is another one of our of our partners, along with Siouxland OBGYN through next week,” said Schager.

Participating Hy-Vee locations include Hy-Vee on 12th Avenue SW in Le Mars and Sioux City’s Gordon Drive, Sergeant Road, and Hamilton locations.

Shoppers at the 4 Hy-Vee locations can drop off baby items at drop-off boxes or make a cash donation at the stores. There will also be bins at Siouxland OBGYN and Prairie Pediatrics.

Diapers are the most needed item for new mothers, along with formula, baby wipes, and other baby products and all five locations are currently accepting donations.

Next week is the last week of the Stuff the Stroller campaign. You can find Sophie live at the Hy-Vee location on Hamilton Boulevard May 6 for the final day of donations. Even if you don’t catch us there live, donation boxes will still be present.

If you want to make a donation directly to the Crittenton Center, you can donate here .

