ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

'Politically motivated': Judge Kocurek recuses herself from Austin police protest cases

By Katie Hall, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

A Travis County judge has recused herself from the criminal cases of four Austin officers who are accused of aggravated assault against protesters in May 2020, after — according to a prosecutor's filing made public this week — she told the prosecutor in February that the cases appeared politically motivated.

State District Judge Julie Kocurek on Tuesday recused herself from the cases of officer Justin Berry, who is running for Texas House District 19 , as well as officers Joseph Cast, Joshua Jackson and Stanley Vick. A grand jury indicted 19 Austin officers in total on charges of aggravated assault during protests that happened in May 2020, and the other cases are on other judges' dockets.

Her recusal comes after Dexter Gilford, the head of the district attorney's civil rights division, filed a document detailing a phone conversation he had with Kocurek about the cases.

More: After homicide spike, Travis DA José Garza adding staff as cases flow to justice system

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3os6sa_0fL3cMXp00

Gilford related the conversation in an affidavit because, under the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, prosecutors must disclose any relevant evidence they're aware of, he wrote.

In May and June 2020, demonstrators flooded the streets of Austin and cities across America , protesting the killing of George Floyd as well as other acts of deadly or violent police force. In Austin, more than three dozen people went to the hospital , several with critical injuries after police fired bags filled with lead pellets, also known as bean bag rounds.

Attorneys representing the officers have said the police faced attacks — including having objects such as water bottles and rocks thrown at them — that justified their uses of force.

More: Jury selection begins in first Austin police officer trial under DA José Garza

On Feb. 17, a member of Gilford's staff contacted Kocurek's court administrator, alerting her that the special grand jury she empaneled had returned over a dozen indictments against officers. Kocurek sent Gilford a text that same day, asking him to call her, which he did in the presence of his colleague, he wrote.

"Once Judge Kocurek answered my call, she said that she felt betrayed ... because there were so many indictments against police officers," Gilford wrote.

Gilford responded that he didn't believe he or anyone in his office had done anything improper, according to the document.

"Judge Kocurek told me that she believed that she enjoyed a good relationship with law enforcement in Travis County and that she believed the prosecution of the cases arising out of the Austin George Floyd protests were the consequence of a politically motivated campaign on the part of Jose Garza, the Travis County district attorney," Gilford wrote.

"That is not what happened," Gilford responded, according to his affidavit.

He also reminded Kocurek that she had empaneled a fairly diverse grand jury, in terms of race, gender, occupation and residence, the document states.

More: Austin police indictments came without officer testimony. But the issues are even more complex than that.

Kocurek emailed the attorneys this week, alerting them of her voluntary recusal. Kocurek forwarded the email to the American-Statesman, saying it would be her only comment on the matter.

"I am recusing myself not because I have a bias or prejudice against the state, but rather to ensure public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary," she wrote.

Kocurek also clarified in her email that she called Gilford that day to confirm that the DA's office had agreed to set $1 bails for the 19 officers.

"I believe my impartiality will be in question by some in the community," she said. "The perception of others is important, especially in cases like these."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 'Politically motivated': Judge Kocurek recuses herself from Austin police protest cases

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

Judge declares mistrial in former Austin police officer's trial after attorney collapses

A Travis County judge declared a mistrial Wednesday morning in the criminal case of a former Austin police officer after his defense attorney collapsed during his opening statement a day earlier. Nathaniel Stallings was indicted four years ago on multiple misdemeanor charges after being accused of forcefully arresting a woman in 2017. His trial was slated to begin Tuesday.  ...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Berry
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joshua Jackson
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Judge#House
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

Texas court halts execution of Melissa Lucio

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, who was scheduled to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter. The big picture: Lucio and her lawyers say she is innocent, pointing to new evidence they say shows her daughter, Mariah, died from falling down the stairs. Her case has drawn widespread outrage, with over 100 Texas lawmakers, celebrities and criminal justice advocates voicing their support for Lucio in recent weeks.
TEXAS STATE
HeySoCal

Boy found at Paramount homeless encampment; Police trying to locate parents

A child was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday, and authorities were seeking the public’s help to find his parents. The boy, whose name is possibly Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. with a man at the encampment located in the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy