Crypto may be coming to your 401(k). Here’s what to know now
"); $spagination = flexSlider.find(".spagination"); SPagination.Init($spagination.get( 0 ), { size: slide_obj.count, // pages size page: 1, // selected page step: 3, // pages before and after current cb: function(p){ flexSlider.flexAnimate(p-1, true); } }); } } } function gtx_gallery_slide_before(slide_obj){ var slide=slide_obj.animatingTo; $active_slide=$all_slides.eq(slide) ; slideshow_ad_loaded = false; var current_html = $active_slide.children(".gtx-ad-container").html(); if (current_html) {$active_slide.children(".gtx-ad-container").html(current_html.trim())}...www.crossroadstoday.com
Comments / 0