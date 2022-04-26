ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville social media agency weighs in on Twitter takeover

By Elizabeth Kuebel
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Billionaire Elon Musk has plans to buy Twitter.

The Tesla CEO reached a deal to acquire the company for $44 billion.

Musk has said before he thought Twitter wasn’t living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. With his plans to take over, we asked a local social media agency for its take on what could come next for users.

“I think that we’re all just interested to see how it will affect our day to day,” said Victory Harbin, the owner of Knoxville business The Social Brand.

Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion

Musk has been open about his desire for free speech and making Twitter more transparent – kicking bots off the platform and giving users an edit button.

“People have been banned from the platform, people have not been allowed to talk about certain topics due to whatever policies Twitter has,” Harbin said. “I foresee Elon Musk kind of rescinding some of those policies or allowing people to re-join the platform.”

Twitter also said it will become a privately held company once the sale is closed.

“Right now, Twitter has to make share holders happy by growing with advertising dollars year over year. Where as now there won’t be that pressure from the outside to grow,” said Harbin. “With that being said, he has the opportunity to make changes to advertising policies and the algorithm.”

Will Elon Musk restore Trump’s Twitter account?

The big question – what could that mean for all of us?

“I think the days of censorship on Twitter are probably over, the days of endless ads or endless posts that you’re not interested in are probably over, and I think that free exposure for small businesses is probably going to look a lot different,” said Harbin.

