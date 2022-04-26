ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Jury selected in first Club Blu trial, opening statements to begin on Wednesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fight for justice for the families of two teens killed in a shooting continues. Kierra Russ is the first of five defendants who will face a jury in the deaths of Stef’An Strawder and Sean Archilles, who were killed in the 2016 Club Blu shooting that injured 14...

WINKNEWS.com

First of 5 suspects in 2016 Club Blu shooting goes on trial Tuesday

The first trial in 2016’s deadly Club Blu shooting gets underway Tuesday morning, with four other suspects yet to be tried. 24-year-old Kiera Russ will be the first suspect to go on trial for the shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers, 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles, and there are several factors complicating this particular case.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Testimony continues in Club Blu defendant trial

Emotions poured out of the courtroom during the second day of testimony in the trial of Kierra Russ. Russ is one of five defendants accused of participating in a shooting at Club Blu in 2016 that killed Stef’An Strawder, 18, and 14-year-old Sean Archilles. Awaiting trial are Tajze Battle, Derrick Church, Don Loggins and Demetrius O’Neal.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First day of testimony in Club Blu trial for Kierra Russ

A reluctant witness testified on Wednesday that she saw the men allegedly involved in the Club Blu shooting leave a home prior to the shooting with a ton of guns. The woman, who WINK News is not identifying, sobbed during her witness testimony as she told jurors she was present at a home where the group was sitting at a table with a lot of guns. In all, 11 witnesses took the stand on Wednesday.
FORT MYERS, FL
