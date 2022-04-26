Jury selected in first Club Blu trial, opening statements to begin on Wednesday
The fight for justice for the families of two teens killed in a shooting continues. Kierra Russ is the first of five defendants who will face a jury in the deaths of Stef’An Strawder and Sean Archilles, who were killed in the 2016 Club Blu shooting that injured 14...
The first trial in 2016’s deadly Club Blu shooting gets underway Tuesday morning, with four other suspects yet to be tried. 24-year-old Kiera Russ will be the first suspect to go on trial for the shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers, 18-year-old Stef’an Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles, and there are several factors complicating this particular case.
Emotions poured out of the courtroom during the second day of testimony in the trial of Kierra Russ. Russ is one of five defendants accused of participating in a shooting at Club Blu in 2016 that killed Stef’An Strawder, 18, and 14-year-old Sean Archilles. Awaiting trial are Tajze Battle, Derrick Church, Don Loggins and Demetrius O’Neal.
A reluctant witness testified on Wednesday that she saw the men allegedly involved in the Club Blu shooting leave a home prior to the shooting with a ton of guns. The woman, who WINK News is not identifying, sobbed during her witness testimony as she told jurors she was present at a home where the group was sitting at a table with a lot of guns. In all, 11 witnesses took the stand on Wednesday.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A man adjudicated guilty, is sentenced to 22 years in prison for a crash that killed his two sons after being left to die in a sinking car. Their father Kenneth Wayne Lawson withdrew his not guilty plea on four charges on Wednesday and changed his plea to no contest.
