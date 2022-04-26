ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedesboro, NJ

60 tons of ground beef sold recalled due to potential E. coli contamination

By Kai Davis
WEAR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAR) -- Over 60 tons of ground beef potentially contaminated by E. coli has been recalled following an announcement by the Food Safety and Inspection Service Tuesday. An...

weartv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chocolate Candy Recalled in Multiple Countries Due to Salmonella Contamination

A popular chocolate candy is at the center of a multi-country recall over fears of salmonella contamination. Just days before Easter, Italian confectionery group Ferrero has expanded its voluntary recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its products were reported in eight separate countries.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vegetables Sold at Walmart Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

Walmart shoppers should do a quick check of their recent produce purchases, because the retailer has just issued an urgent vegetable recall. A recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday, April 19 informed consumers that World Variety Produce, Inc. has voluntarily recalled Organic Marketside Zucchini packages that were available at Walmart stores nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swedesboro, NJ
Swedesboro, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Products#Ground Beef#Fsis#Se Grocers#Winn Dixie#Wal Mart
CNET

Over 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Nationwide for E. Coli Concerns

Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef sold at retailers throughout the US over concerns of possible E. coli contamination, according to a notice Monday from the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The beef products were produced from Feb. 1 through April 8,...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent meat recall: 121,000 pounds of beef recalled, so check your fridge

Earlier this year, a company announced a massive ground beef recall after testing detected E. coli. That recall involved more than 28,000 pounds of potentially contaminated product. Fast-forward to April and Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a significant ground beef recall for a similar reason. The company recalled about 120,872 pounds...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Daily South

More than 60 Tons of Ground Beef Products Recalled Nationwide

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled after routine testing revealed the meat may be infected with Escherichia coli (E. coli). New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced April 25 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) had identified E. coli O103 in some imported ground beef products, including ones sold at Walmart. The impacted products were produced February 1 through April 8. Consumers may still have these products in their freezers, which is why FSIS issued the recall.
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

USDA issues alert for some ground beef including certain Kroger products

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because of concerns that specific ground beef products may be adulterated with E. coli O26. “The problem was discovered after a consumer submitted a retail package of ground beef produced by Empire Packing bearing a...
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: 120,872 pounds Ground beef recalled

These ground beef products are being recalled. Almost 2,000 Walmart stores are recalling these ground beef products. Due to possible E. colie contamination. With the weather getting nicer more people have purchases meats to grill. If you have purchased any ground beef in the past couple of months you’ll want...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy