60 tons of ground beef sold recalled due to potential E. coli contamination

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled after routine testing revealed the meat may be infected with Escherichia coli (E. coli). New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced April 25 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) had identified E. coli O103 in some imported ground beef products, including ones sold at Walmart. The impacted products were produced February 1 through April 8. Consumers may still have these products in their freezers, which is why FSIS issued the recall.

