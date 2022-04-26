Early voting numbers in Victoria Tuesday
VICTORIA, Texas—Early voting in Victoria for the May 7 election continued Tuesday in Victoria.
Total Voters in Victoria County 55,794
Early Voting in Person
Today 175
Total To Date 295
Percent 0.2%
Early Voting by Mail
Mail Out Today 5
Total mailed To Date 2281
Returned Today 7
Returned To Date 523
Percent returned 23.0%
Total Votes Cast
In person & by mail 818
1.5%
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0