Early voting numbers in Victoria Tuesday

VICTORIA, Texas—Early voting in Victoria for the May 7 election continued Tuesday in Victoria.

Total Voters in Victoria County 55,794

Early Voting in Person

Today 175

Total To Date 295

Percent 0.2%

Early Voting by Mail

Mail Out Today 5

Total mailed To Date 2281

Returned Today 7

Returned To Date 523

Percent returned 23.0%

Total Votes Cast

In person & by mail 818

1.5%

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.