ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Early voting numbers in Victoria Tuesday

By Don Brubaker
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDKXw_0fL3amN100

VICTORIA, Texas—Early voting in Victoria for the May 7 election continued Tuesday in Victoria.

Total Voters in Victoria County 55,794
Early Voting in Person
Today 175
Total To Date 295
Percent 0.2%
Early Voting by Mail
Mail Out Today 5
Total mailed To Date 2281
Returned Today 7
Returned To Date 523
Percent returned 23.0%
Total Votes Cast
In person & by mail 818
1.5%

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

The race for Victoria I.S.D. District 6 trustee

VICTORIA, Texas – Two candidates are in the race for Victoria I.S.D. District 6 trustee seat. Incumbent Margaret Pruett is seeking re-election and former city councilman Emett Alvarez is seeking to win the District 6 seat. Margaret Pruett VISD District 6 Incumbent Pruett has more than 20 years of involvement with the Victoria I.S.D. as a substitute teacher, in ESL...
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Elections
Victoria County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Elections
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Victoria, TX
Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Sheriff Marr swears in Deputy Carmen Rojas

VICTORIA, Texas – On Tuesday, Sheriff Marr welcomed Deputy Carmen Rojas to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Rojas graduated from the Victoria College Police Academy. She began her career with the Beeville Police Department. Most recently, Deputy Carmen Rojas served with the Beeville ISD Police as an School Resource Officer. Sheriff Marr swore in Rojas on Tuesday. VCSO Deputy Ricardo...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Five subjects apprehended following bailout

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended approximately five subjects following a bailout, early Wednesday morning. Deputies worked a bailout on US 59 near Allen’s Wrecker Service yard on US 59. The subjects fled the stop on the northbound side of the highway. Officials had urged all residents to lock their doors and vehicles at that time.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Sunrise Question of the Day for Wednesday 4-13-22

    According to a survey, you’ll have the best chance of succeeding at this if you do it between the ages of 28 and 32.   What is it?  Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday ANSWER: Staying Married COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FACEBOOK
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

VCSO on the scene of bailout at 6755 US 77 South

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Thursday, Victoria County Deputy Sheriffs began working a bailout at 6755 US 77 South. A truck, transporting undocumented immigrants, fled from a deputy sheriff and crashed through a fence. Officials have several subjects in custody. Others fled into the brush. According to a post on the VCSO Facebook page, the scene was still active around 10 a.m.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Free Car Seat Inspection Event coming to Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria Municipal Court, Victoria Police Department and Victoria Fire Department will partner with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Passenger Safety and the Texas Department of Transportation Yoakum District to host a Car Seat Inspection Event. The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the Victoria Community Center,...
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Goliad I.S.D. Superintendent takes professional leave immediately

GOLIAD, Texas – On April 25, the Goliad I.S.D. Board of Trustees accepted Dr. Stacy Ackley’s request for professional leave effective immediately. Holly Lyon will serve as Interim Superintendent to finish off the school year. Here is a statement from the district “Our children and staff have had many accomplishments this school year! We are committed to supporting your child’s...
GOLIAD, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Golden Crescent Habitat Executive Director to retire in June

VICTORIA, Texas – After 21 years, Cynthia Staley will hang up her hard hat as the Executive Director of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity at the end of June. “The Lord called me to Habitat two decades ago for a reason,” Staley said. “But I know the Lord is going to do bigger and better things for Habitat. I look forward to seeing Habitat grow and serve more families. I am humbled that He has allowed me to serve this community for so long.”
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

First bus of undocumented immigrants arrive at U.S. Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of undocumented immigrants bused to Washington, D.C. Governor Abbott used this busing strategy as a response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions. The bus dropped off the migrant passengers between Union Station and the United States Capitol. A second bus is currently en route to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy