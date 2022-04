The Martin Tigers have put themselves in position to go to the playoffs following a 7-0 victory over Rio Grande City at Veterans Field on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the win over Rio Grande City, the Tigers sit in a tie for fourth place in the District 30-5A standings with the Rattlers at 4-6. If Cigarroa is to beat Mission Veterans Memorial on Wednesday - a game that was pushed back a day due to poor field conditions - there would be a three-way tie for third, but for now, it's the Rattlers and Tigers tied for that...

RIO GRANDE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO