‘Antonio Rudiger… who is this?’ – Ancelotti’s amazing reply as Real Madrid boss refuses to confirm transfer from Chelsea

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
 2 days ago

REAL MADRID boss Carlo Ancelotti gave absolutely nothing away after he was quizzed about signing Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger.

The legendary Italian boss was speaking after a thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg tie away at Manchester City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ezcjK_0fL3aA1X00
Antonio Rudiger is expected to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid Credit: Reuters

Although Real Madrid lost the game, at 4-3 down heading to the Bernabeu there is still everything to play for.

Rudiger, meanwhile, has told Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel he will leave the Londoners at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Real Madrid have emerged as the frontrunners to snap up the centre-half in what would be a big coup.

But after being asked about Rudiger following the defeat at the Etihad, Ancelotti went all coy.

He answered: "Antonio Rudiger, who is this?

"He is a Chelsea player until... he is still a Chelsea player, and I cannot say anything about this."

Blues boss Tuchel confirmed after his side's win over West Ham on Sunday that the German will be departing Stamford Bridge when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Chelsea legend John Terry, who returned to Chelsea to take up a coaching consultancy role at the beginning of 2022, does not understand why the club failed to tie Rudiger down.

Responding to the news, the former Blues captain said: "How have we let this man go," along with three covering faces emojis.

Rudiger is reportedly closing in on a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

He is expected to sign a four-year deal which will see him earn around £300,000 a week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWeRp_0fL3aA1X00
Ancelotti refused to be drawn on whether he is in for Rudiger Credit: AFP

