Bay County, FL

BDS board members approve new math books

By Allison Baker
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting in July dozens of math textbooks will no longer be in use in Florida classrooms. Bay District School Board officials voted and approved on Tuesday several math...

www.wjhg.com

Panama City News Herald

Bay school board OKs buying Florida-approved math textbooks. None were on reject list.

BAY COUNTY — Bay County School Board members approved the purchase of math textbooks during their school board meeting Tuesday less than two weeks after the state rejected 54 textbooks for the K-12 curriculum.  Florida Department of Education officials announced April 15 that they found 41% of the submitted textbooks did not align with Florida's new standards or contained prohibited topics, such as Critical Race Theory, inclusions of Common Core and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning in mathematics....
