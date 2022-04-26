ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Amazon warehouse collapse probe finds worker safety risks

By HALELUYA HADERO
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kcfZ_0fL3a6Zs00
Amazon Warehouse Collapse FILE - An Amazon distribution center is heavily damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its investigation into the deadly collapse of the warehouse has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees” during weather emergencies. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (Jeff Roberson)

U.S. regulators are calling on Amazon to improve its procedures for dealing with severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes that could threaten workers at its warehouses dotted across the country.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday sent a "Hazard Alert Letter" to the Seattle-based e-commerce giant on Tuesday following the agency's investigation into the deadly collapse of a company warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois in December. Six people died and another was critically injured in the tornado strike.

The investigation raised concerns about the potential risk to employees during severe weather emergencies," according to the letter sent to Amazon that OSHA made public.

The agency said its inspection found that, while the company’s severe weather procedures had met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering, the company still needed to further protect its workers and contract employees. The letter requires Amazon to review its severe weather emergency procedures but the company won’t face any fines or penalties.

In interviews with Amazon and contract workers, OSHA officials found some employees couldn’t recall ever participating in severe weather drills, or the location of the facility’s shelter. Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, however, said employees receive emergency response training, which is “reinforced throughout the year.”

“OSHA’s investigation did not find any violations or causes for citations, but we’re constantly looking to innovate and improve our safety measures and have already begun conducting additional safety and emergency preparedness drills at our sites and will carefully consider any OSHA recommendation that we have not already,” Nantel said.

Amazon has noted workers at the warehouse, known as a “delivery station,” had little time to prepare when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning on December 10. About 10 minutes before the tornado touched down, the agency said managers directed workers to go to a restroom in response to tornado warnings and other weather alerts.

But some employees unaware of the designated tornado shelter — a restroom located in the northern portion of the building — went to a separate restroom in the hard-hit south end, the agency said. All the injured and killed had taken shelter in the south side bathroom.

John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of global delivery services, had said in December that most of the 46 people in the warehouse headed to a shelter on the north side while a smaller group went to the south end, where the loading docks were located and delivery vehicles were parked.

“The tornado that hit our delivery station was extreme and very sudden, with winds that were much like the force of a category 4 hurricane, and we believe our team did the right thing, moving people to shelter as soon as the warning was issued,” Nantel said.

In the inspection, the agency said it also reviewed contractor safety and training records as well as the facility's written “Emergency Action Plan.” Officials took issue with the plan, writing in the letter it “was not customized with specific instructions” for hazards expected at the Edwardsville site.

Though Amazon had posted evacuation maps at the facility showing the location of the designated shelter, officials found the written plan did not “specifically identify” the shelter's location in the warehouse. Nantel said the company's buildings have “emergency plans that identify exit routes and shelter areas.”

Separately, officials said a megaphone that was supposed to activate the site’s shelter-in-place procedure was locked in a cage and not accessible, resulting in managers verbally telling workers on where to take shelter.

“These tragic deaths have sparked discussions nationwide on the vital need for comprehensive workplace emergency plans,” William Donovan, OSHA’s regional administrator in Chicago, said in a statement. “Employers should re-evaluate their emergency plans for the safest shelter-in-place locations and prepare before an emergency to ensure workers know where to go and how to keep themselves safe in the event of a disaster.”

The agency has recommended Amazon makes its warning devices readily accessible, ensures all employees participate in drills for emergency weather events and include site-specific information in its emergency plans. It said it will also send hazard alert letters to three delivery service providers, who employed the injured worker and five of the employees who died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows

NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday, its money-making juggernaut stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping and a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's stock fell 9% in after-hours trading. Amazon...
SEATTLE, WA
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Chicago, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Business
City
Seattle, WA
State
Illinois State
Seattle, WA
Business
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Daily Mail

Supermarkets start rationing cooking oil: Now shoppers are restricted to three bottles in Tesco, two in Waitrose and Morrisons and just one in Iceland as supplies are decimated by war in Ukraine

Supermarkets are imposing limits on how much cooking oil customers can buy due to supplies being hit by the war in Ukraine. Most of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine, where Russia's invasion has caused huge disruption to exports. With sunflower oil in short supply, demand has increased for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Emergency Preparedness#Workplace Safety#Tornado Warnings#Osha
KIRO 7 Seattle

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The company said Friday it will let people request that more types of content such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results. The new policy also allows the removal...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
KIRO 7 Seattle

COVID again leading cause of WA work-related deaths

Washington state officials said this week that COVID-19 was responsible for about one-quarter of the 106 work-related deaths reported in Washington in 2021. The numbers from the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries show coronavirus was the leading cause of work-related deaths in the state for the second year in a row, The Seattle Times reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Crisis boiling as restauranteurs fail to recruit staff

Food venues have warned they are failing to recruit sufficient staff to deal with the post-pandemic demand. Despite spending more than £1,500 on job ads, Buddy Love, who runs the Flying Fish in Somerset said he had been forced to restrict bookings after struggling to hire a new chef.
RESTAURANTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy