Indianapolis, IN

NCAA parting ways with President Mark Emmert

By Lainey Gerber
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNT) – NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down from his role.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said.  “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

NCAA Board of Governors chair John J. DeGioia announced the decision was a mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

Mark Emmert
