The first issue for the next NCAA president: What is the association even going to look like for Mark Emmert's successor?. That's the key question in assembling a list of candidates to replace Emmert, who announced Tuesday that he's resigning effective June 2023. The NCAA he is leaving behind is in a bit of shambles. There must be some certainty before the next leader evaluates what they are getting into.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO