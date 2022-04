Friday was Arbor Day for Ohio, though it is celebrated on many different days. I gave a talk on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus, celebrating the life of the late Dan Struve, a longtime faculty member who taught nursery production and plant propagation. One of his passions was his Thousand Tree Project, a planting demonstrating the vigor and beauty of native trees at OSU’s Chadwick Arboretum in Columbus. Dan contributed much to the Ohio and national green industry, part of a multibillion-dollar industry in Ohio).

OHIO STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO