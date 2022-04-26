ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, Louisiana Mother Needs Help Locating Her Missing Son

By JoBo
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nmrog_0fL3XOLE00

A Lafayette mother is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her missing son.

Karen Stelly via Facebook

Shane Lancon Missing

Karen Stelly posted on Facebook about her son, Shane Lancon, who has been missing since April 15th.

According to her Facebook post, Shane was supposed to make a delivery from Dynasty Chinese Food restaurant on the evening of April 15th, but never made the delivery. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since then.

In a description of Shane, Karen mentioned a tattoo on his left arm. He is 6 foot, weighs 160 lbs., has black hair, and hazel eyes.

How Can I Help?

Karen asks, if you see Shane or have any information on his whereabouts, to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App. You can also leave an anonymous tip via the free Crime Stoppers app .

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Lafayette, Louisiana Mother Asking for Help in Locating Her Missing Son

Comments / 5

Related
KLFY News 10

Man accused of armed robbery at casino in Louisiana on Easter

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa is asking the public to take a good look at the photos posted below. The person in these pictures allegedly “entered the Lucky Dollar Casino, located at 5869 Hwy. 10 in Greensburg, brandishing a small semi automatic handgun and proceeded to rob it,” according to Crime Stoppers […]
GREENSBURG, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Black
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Crime Stoppers#Black Hair#Dynasty Chinese Food#The Lafayette Sheriff App#Louisiana Mother
WWL

Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tattoo
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy