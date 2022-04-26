ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covenant Medical Group to host job fair in Lubbock Wednesday

By Ellysa Harris
 2 days ago

Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building in Lubbock on Wednesday.

The event is set for 3-7 p.m. at 2215 Nashville Ave.

The health system is hiring for positions across its Texas and New Mexico locations. Some positions don’t require prior experience. Medical training will be provided for entry level roles.

Those interested are encouraged to stop by with their resumes on-hand. Computers will be on-site as well for those interested to fill out applications.

Interviews will be conducted at the event and job offers may be made to those who meet employment criteria.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided at the event.

Available positions include: billings and coding representatives; claims processing and billing representative; payment posting and credit representative; clinical radiology technicians; patient access representatives; certified medical assistants; clinical licensed vocational nurses; clinical registered nurses; exercise physiologist; and phlebotomist.

Those interested in additional information can visit www.covenanthealth.jobs or call Lauren Jackson at (806)939-5777.

