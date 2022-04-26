ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WATCH: The time to decide: Go to college or get a job? High school seniors prepare for their future

By LBJ
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOqke_0fL3X0F300

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The time to make a big decision for high school seniors is almost here.

The big question is to get a job, or go to college?

Students at Bonnabel High School got a chance to talk to employers at a job fair on Tuesday as they prepare for the next step in their futures.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Metairie, LA
Education
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
WGNO

American Idol star Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – American Idol winner and Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy has been issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department, according to a post he made on social media. “Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Bonnabel High School#Wgno News App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy