WATCH: The time to decide: Go to college or get a job? High school seniors prepare for their future
METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The time to make a big decision for high school seniors is almost here.
The big question is to get a job, or go to college?
Students at Bonnabel High School got a chance to talk to employers at a job fair on Tuesday as they prepare for the next step in their futures.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0