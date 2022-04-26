WATCH: The time to decide: Go to college or get a job? High school seniors prepare for their future

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — The time to make a big decision for high school seniors is almost here.

The big question is to get a job, or go to college?

Students at Bonnabel High School got a chance to talk to employers at a job fair on Tuesday as they prepare for the next step in their futures.

